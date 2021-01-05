Heritage Global Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HGBL opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

