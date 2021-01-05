Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

