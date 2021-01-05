Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,213. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.