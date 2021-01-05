HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.16.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.