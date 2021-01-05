HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

