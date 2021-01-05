Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

HIMX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 220.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

