Holly Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,114 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

Shares of HEP opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

