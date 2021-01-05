Homeros Trading Down 62.5% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $154.54 million and $1.02 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00309291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00124265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00512764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00271635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018106 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.