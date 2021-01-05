Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Up 3.5%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $56.65. 39,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 42,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.