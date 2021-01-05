Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $12.96 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.96 or 0.00041560 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Horizen has a total market cap of $137.62 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00186955 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00028439 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,618,900 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

