Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

TWNK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

