Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $32.76. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 136,809 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $2,339,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

