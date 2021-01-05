H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman Buys 20,000 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,992,287.87.

HR.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.99. 573,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,088. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

