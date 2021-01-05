HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 391.43 ($5.11).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 380.35 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £77.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 599 ($7.83).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

