HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $802,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGM traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 14,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,461. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

