Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Shares Down 10.7%

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $15.62. 1,163,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 316,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several brokerages have commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,802. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

