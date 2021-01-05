Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

HGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

HGEN opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,129,211.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,200 shares of company stock worth $2,434,802. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

