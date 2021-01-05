Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HYFM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

HYFM stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

