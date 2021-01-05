Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) were up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 438,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 447,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

