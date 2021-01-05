Hyperion Price Tops $0.0662 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Hyperion has a market cap of $28.56 million and $16,939.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

