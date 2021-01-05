I/O Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,003.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00279372 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.01286691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,614,305 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

