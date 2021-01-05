ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

ICON Public stock opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $215.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CWM LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.