iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Increases Dividend to GBX 49.40 Per Share

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IBPO stock traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 340.80 ($4.45). The company had a trading volume of 95,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.41. iEnergizer Limited has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Get iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) alerts:

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.