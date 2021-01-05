IG Gold (IGG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $3,140.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

