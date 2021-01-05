iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) traded up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

About iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.