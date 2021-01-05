IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading 5.2% Higher

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. 593,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 938,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -2.18.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

