ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $412,084.84 and $17,279.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000165 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 254.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,729,896 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

