Independent Research Analysts Give Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.20 ($75.53).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.62. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 1-year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 1-year high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

