Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.68 ($32.56).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.