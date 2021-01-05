Ink (INK) One Day Volume Hits $81,780.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $348,865.69 and $81,780.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.