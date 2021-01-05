Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 70.5% Higher This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $421,442.16 and approximately $7,519.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00337536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023876 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

