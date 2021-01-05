Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Trading Down 0.7%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.95. 21,115 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.