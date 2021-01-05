Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,310,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,600,202.04.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,100.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 4,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,360.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,250.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 4,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

Shares of GWM opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.84 million and a P/E ratio of -18.71. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.09.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Clarence Stream gold project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.