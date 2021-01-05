Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Insider Purchases 1,507 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08).
Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 574.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £371.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 798 ($10.43).
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.