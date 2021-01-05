Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Insider Purchases 1,507 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08).

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 574.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £371.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 798 ($10.43).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

