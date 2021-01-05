Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$124,246.00.

CNQ traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.21. 4,965,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.86 billion and a PE ratio of -62.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

