Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 200,100 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $241,530.03.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $8,980.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Tarang Amin sold 20,583 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $431,213.85.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 1,777,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 302,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

