Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 20,523 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EW traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.92. 2,356,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,863. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

