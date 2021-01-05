Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Sells $55,984.50 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50.

Scott P. Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gentex by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.0% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

