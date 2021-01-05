Insider Selling: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Sells 11,052 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.61.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 724,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

