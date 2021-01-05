Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells 25,300 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

OR stock opened at C$16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5762618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

