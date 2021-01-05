Insureum Hits 1-Day Volume of $258,953.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Insureum has a total market cap of $694,351.02 and $258,953.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00119349 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00211375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00492473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00257268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum’s launch date was March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

