INT (INT) 1-Day Volume Hits $944,641.00

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. INT has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $944,641.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

