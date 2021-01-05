Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.57

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.57 and last traded at C$150.60, with a volume of 134107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

