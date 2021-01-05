Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRG opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.