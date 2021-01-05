Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Interactive Brokers Group traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 16612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,606 shares of company stock worth $45,557,692. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

