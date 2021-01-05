Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.92. 624,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 535,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $582.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Interface by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,821,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105,123 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Interface by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 68.6% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 511,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 208,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

