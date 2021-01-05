Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.31. 128,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 395,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.