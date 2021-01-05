Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.90

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $18.32. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 2,790 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

