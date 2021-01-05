Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITPOF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

