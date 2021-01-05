Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.00. 36,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.20 and its 200-day moving average is $329.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

