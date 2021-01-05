Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

IVC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Invacare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Invacare by 51.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Invacare by 252.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

